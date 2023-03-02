Consumer Price Index For Industrial Workers Gains 6.16% On Year

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry Labour & Employment, announced latest data on Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month. The All-India CPI-IW for January, 2023 increased by 0.5 points and stood at 132.8 (one hundred thirty two point eight).

On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.38 per cent with respect to previous month compared to decrease of 0.24 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago. Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.16 per cent compared to 5.50 per cent for the previous month and 5.84 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 5.69 per cent against 4.10 per cent of the previous month and 6.22 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

