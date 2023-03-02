Consumer Price Index For Industrial Workers Gains 6.16% On Year

On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.38 per cent with respect to previous month compared to decrease of 0.24 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago. Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.16 per cent compared to 5.50 per cent for the previous month and 5.84 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 5.69 per cent against 4.10 per cent of the previous month and 6.22 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.
