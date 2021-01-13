Consumer Price Inflation Softens Sharply

-
ALSO READ
Consumer Price Index Eases Marginally
Consumer Price Inflation For Industrial Workers Stays Just Above 5%
Consumer Price Index For Industrial Workers Up 5.33% On Year In July
Rising Food Prices Push Retail Inflation To Eight Month High
Consumer Price Inflation For Agri And Rural Labourers Softens Marginally In September
-
India's Consumer Price Index inflation softened to 4.59% in December 2020 as compared to 6.93% in November and 7.35% in December 2019, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Tuesday. The rise in prices in October had been the sharpest since May 2014 when the inflation peaked to 7.61%.
The Price data are collected from representative and selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. D
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU