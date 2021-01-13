India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Dips To 2.14 Lakh

India's active caseload has fallen to 2.14 lakh (2,14,507) today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 2.04%. This is lowest after 197 days. The total active cases were 2,15,125 on 30th June, 2020. A net decline of 2051 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. The daily cases in India are registering a consistent decline on a daily basis.
Less than 16,000 daily new cases (15,968) were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 17,817 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Recoveries outnumbering new cases have ensured a steady fall in the Active Cases. The total recovered cases stand at 10,129,111 which translates to a Recovery Rate of 95.51%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 99,14,604. A total of 81.83% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU