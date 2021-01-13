India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Dips To 2.14 Lakh

India's active caseload has fallen to 2.14 lakh (2,14,507) today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 2.04%. This is lowest after 197 days. The total active cases were 2,15,125 on 30th June, 2020. A net decline of 2051 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. The daily cases in India are registering a consistent decline on a daily basis.

Less than 16,000 daily new cases (15,968) were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 17,817 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Recoveries outnumbering new cases have ensured a steady fall in the Active Cases. The total recovered cases stand at 10,129,111 which translates to a Recovery Rate of 95.51%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 99,14,604. A total of 81.83% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

