Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 80.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 99.84 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) rose 80.43% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 99.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales99.8484.60 18 OPM %5.824.26 -PBDT2.811.70 65 PBT2.111.39 52 NP1.660.92 80

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:40 IST

