Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 80.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 99.84 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) rose 80.43% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 99.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.99.8484.605.824.262.811.702.111.391.660.92

