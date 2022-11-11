Visco Trade Associates standalone net profit rises 4540.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1400.00% to Rs 18.00 crore

Net profit of Visco Trade Associates rose 4540.00% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1400.00% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.001.20 1400 OPM %10.565.00 -PBDT2.360.05 4620 PBT2.360.05 4620 NP2.320.05 4540

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:40 IST

