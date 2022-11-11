Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 14.17% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.88% to Rs 5809.80 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 14.17% to Rs 1714.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1501.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.88% to Rs 5809.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4690.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5809.804690.02 24 OPM %99.4199.40 -PBDT1717.791504.59 14 PBT1714.281501.48 14 NP1714.281501.48 14
