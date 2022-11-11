Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 14.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.88% to Rs 5809.80 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 14.17% to Rs 1714.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1501.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.88% to Rs 5809.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4690.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5809.804690.0299.4199.401717.791504.591714.281501.481714.281501.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)