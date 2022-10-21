Control Print consolidated net profit rises 16.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 71.55 crore

Net profit of Control Print rose 16.28% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 71.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.71.5562.8024.7825.1318.4315.6214.7011.7311.439.83

