G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 1533.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 19.23% in the June 2022 quarter
RateGain, Sona Comstar, Bharat Gears, Nxtdigital in focus
G G Automotive Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Bharat Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Bharat Gears standalone net profit declines 32.71% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 100.11% to Rs 18.45 croreNet profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 100.11% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.459.22 100 OPM %10.6815.08 -PBDT1.410.87 62 PBT0.540.11 391 NP0.490.03 1533
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU