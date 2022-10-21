G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 1533.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 100.11% to Rs 18.45 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 100.11% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.459.2210.6815.081.410.870.540.110.490.03

