Tijaria Polypipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 99.14% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Tijaria Polypipes reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.0910.48 -99 OPM %-377.78-16.13 -PBDT-0.34-3.52 90 PBT-1.17-4.58 74 NP-1.17-4.58 74
