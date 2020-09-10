Control Print rallies after India Max Investment Fund hikes stake

Control Print spurted 5.65% to Rs 236.40 after India Max Investment Fund bought 0.99% stake of the company via bulk deal on Wednesday (9 September).

On Wednesday, 9 September 2020, India Max Investment Fund bought 1.62 lakh equity shares (0.99% stake) of Control Print at Rs 217.96 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.

On the same day, Grovsnor Investment Fund sold 0.99% stake of the company at Rs 217.96 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.

As on 30 June 2020, India Max Investment Fund held 5.48% stake and Grovsnor Investment Fund held 1.02% stake in Control Print.

Control Print's consolidated net profit tanked 56% to Rs 3.32 crore on a 31.8% drop in net sales to Rs 34.92 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Control Print is a holding company. The company is engaged in the coding and marking system along with related components, accessories, consumables and services.

The scrip jumped 56.66% from its 52-week low of Rs 150.90 hit on 23 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)