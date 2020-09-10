Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, ITI Ltd and IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2020.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd soared 9.00% to Rs 61.75 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 36632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 8.92% to Rs 1380.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91339 shares in the past one month.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd surged 7.92% to Rs 19.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd exploded 7.63% to Rs 129. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd advanced 6.99% to Rs 88. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

