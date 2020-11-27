Core Sector Declines 2.5% In October, Marks Slide Of 13% In Current Fiscal

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 124.2 in October, 2020, which declined by 2.5% (provisional) as compared to the Index of October, 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to October, 2020-21 has been -13.0%.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July'2020 is revised to -7.6%. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)