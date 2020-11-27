Paddy Procurement Up 18.35% On Year

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated today that Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra with purchase of over 307.03 LMTs of paddy upto 25.11.2020 against the last year corresponding purchase of 259.41 LMT showing an increase of 18.35% over last year.

Out of the total purchase of 307.03 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.53 LMT which is 65.96% of total procurement.

