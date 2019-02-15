Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 30.15% to Rs 5.31 croreNet profit of Advance Petrochemicals declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.15% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.314.08 30 OPM %4.715.88 -PBDT0.080.12 -33 PBT0.030.08 -63 NP0.020.07 -71
