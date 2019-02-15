JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty consolidated net profit rises 90.20% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.15% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.15% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.314.08 30 OPM %4.715.88 -PBDT0.080.12 -33 PBT0.030.08 -63 NP0.020.07 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements