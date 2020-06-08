JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Exide Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PVR tumbles on profit booking
Business Standard

Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 102.58% to Rs 22.02 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Engineering Company reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 102.58% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.14% to Rs 57.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.0210.87 103 57.6745.72 26 OPM %-0.36-4.69 --2.39-5.27 - PBDT1.47-2.05 LP -4.72-7.90 40 PBT0.80-2.94 LP -8.07-11.46 30 NP2.08-3.30 LP -4.66-11.82 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 15:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU