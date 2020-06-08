Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 102.58% to Rs 22.02 croreNet profit of Coromandel Engineering Company reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 102.58% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.14% to Rs 57.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.0210.87 103 57.6745.72 26 OPM %-0.36-4.69 --2.39-5.27 - PBDT1.47-2.05 LP -4.72-7.90 40 PBT0.80-2.94 LP -8.07-11.46 30 NP2.08-3.30 LP -4.66-11.82 61
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
