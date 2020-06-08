TRF reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.34% to Rs 44.25 crore

Net Loss of TRF reported to Rs 25.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 48.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.34% to Rs 44.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 132.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 105.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.37% to Rs 186.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 237.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

