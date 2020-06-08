TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 39.34% to Rs 44.25 croreNet Loss of TRF reported to Rs 57.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 43.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.34% to Rs 44.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 185.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 34.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.37% to Rs 186.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 237.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44.2572.95 -39 186.41237.06 -21 OPM %-126.78-42.00 --82.62-38.41 - PBDT-56.68-41.62 -36 -181.70-68.65 -165 PBT-57.48-42.43 -35 -185.00-72.04 -157 NP-57.48-43.75 -31 -185.03-34.57 -435
