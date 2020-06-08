JUST IN
Themis Medicare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.24% to Rs 46.15 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare reported to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.24% to Rs 46.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 24.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 201.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 183.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.1535.71 29 201.59183.75 10 OPM %28.99-19.10 -17.691.24 - PBDT12.44-8.02 LP 35.15-4.61 LP PBT10.37-10.08 LP 26.87-12.60 LP NP7.28-9.91 LP 24.78-10.74 LP

First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 13:50 IST

