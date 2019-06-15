JUST IN
Coromandel International update on resumption of operations at Sarigam, Gujarat

Coromandel International has received a letter from Gujarat State Pollution Control Board dated 14 June 2019 revoking its earlier closure notice for one of the company's manufacturing units at Sarigam, Gujarat following a fire accident on 28 January 2019.

The revocation is for a period of three months, and the Company would be submitting the action taken report as required by GPCB within the stipulated 3 months period to obtain permanent revocation of the closure notice.

The Company is taking necessary steps to resume operations at its Sarigam unit shortly.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 17:07 IST

