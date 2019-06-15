Biocon allots 60 crore equity shares under bonus issue

has allotted 60,00,00,000 (Sixty Crores) shares of Rs. 5/- each as fully-paid up bonus shares on 15 June 2019, in the ratio of 1:1, to the eligible members whose names appear in the register of members/ list of beneficial owners as on 13 June 2019, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Further, credit of bonus shares/ dispatch of physical share certificates shall be completed on or before 21 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)