Symphony incorporates subsidiary in Brazil 'Symphony Climatizadores'

-
ALSO READ
Caterpillar forecasts 2019 profit below estimates
Majesco announces restructuring of overseas subsidiaries
PETA not taking legal action in US against bullriding sport similar to jallikattu
Caterpillar profit, forecast fall short of estimates; shares tumble
China frees 14 Brazilian companies from anti-dumping cess
-
Symphony has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name and style of "Symphony Climatizadores Ltda" in Brazil. The subsidiary has been set up to carry out trading activities in Air Coolers.
The newly incorporated entity shall import coolers, spares etc. from Symphony and other overseas subsidiaries of the Company located in China, Mexico and Australia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU