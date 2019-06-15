JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Religare Enterprises seeks cancellation of 2.50 cr preference shares allotted to RHC Finance
Business Standard

Symphony incorporates subsidiary in Brazil 'Symphony Climatizadores'

Capital Market 

Symphony has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name and style of "Symphony Climatizadores Ltda" in Brazil. The subsidiary has been set up to carry out trading activities in Air Coolers.

The newly incorporated entity shall import coolers, spares etc. from Symphony and other overseas subsidiaries of the Company located in China, Mexico and Australia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU