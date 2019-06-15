JUST IN
Board of Mathew Easow Research Securities appoints CFO and director

At meeting held on 15 June 2019

The Board of Mathew Easow Research Securities at its meeting held on 15 June 2019 has approved the following -

(1) Appointment of Debi Prosad Mukherjee as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 15 June, 2019.

(2) Appointment of Beda Nand Choudhary as the Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from 15 June, 2019.

