Corporation Bank gets ratings reaffirmation in credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings

Corporation Bank announced that Brickwork Ratings India has reviewed the credit ratings of the Bank's Debt Instrument as below -
Upper Tier II Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - BWR AA-; Stable (Reaffirmed) Innovative Perpetual Debt Instrument (Rs 300 crore) - BWR AA-; Stable (Reaffirmed) Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - BWR AA; Stable (Reaffirmed) Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds (not yet raised) (Rs 1000 crore) - BWR AA; Stable (Reaffirmed)
