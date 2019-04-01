JUST IN
Corporation Bank gets ratings reaffirmation in credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings

Corporation Bank announced that Brickwork Ratings India has reviewed the credit ratings of the Bank's Debt Instrument as below -

Upper Tier II Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - BWR AA-; Stable (Reaffirmed) Innovative Perpetual Debt Instrument (Rs 300 crore) - BWR AA-; Stable (Reaffirmed) Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - BWR AA; Stable (Reaffirmed) Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds (not yet raised) (Rs 1000 crore) - BWR AA; Stable (Reaffirmed)

