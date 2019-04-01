IndoStar Capital Finance completes acquisition of commercial vehicle business of India Infoline Finance

IndoStar Capital announced the completion of its acquisition of the business of (IIFL) with effect from 31 March 2019.

The acquisition includes the entire finance AUM of Rs 3,620 Crs. along-with 1,089 employees housed in 161 branches.

With this acquisition, the mix between at 62:38.

