IndoStar Capital Finance completes acquisition of commercial vehicle business of India Infoline Finance

IndoStar Capital Finance announced the completion of its acquisition of the CV finance business of India Infoline Finance (IIFL) with effect from 31 March 2019.
The acquisition includes the entire CV finance AUM of Rs 3,620 Crs. along-with 1,089 employees housed in 161 branches.
With this acquisition, the mix between retail and wholesale stands at 62:38.
