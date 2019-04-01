JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hindustan Aeronautics records turnover of over Rs 19400 crore in FY 2019

Oriental Bank of Commerce up for five straight sessions
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India sales performance for March 2019 and 2018-19

Capital Market 

Maruti Suzuki India sold 158,076 units in March 2019 compared to 160,598 units in March 2018, recording a decline of 1.6%. Total sales include 147,613 units in the domestic market and 10,463 units in exports, declining 0.7% and 12.9% respectively over March 2018.

With this, the Company ended 2018-19 with its highest ever total sales of 1,862,449 units a growth of 4.7%.

This comprises highest ever domestic sales of 1,753,700 units. The export sales were 108,749 units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 12:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU