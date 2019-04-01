Maruti Suzuki India sales performance for March 2019 and 2018-19

India sold 158,076 units in March 2019 compared to 160,598 units in March 2018, recording a decline of 1.6%. Total sales include 147,613 units in the domestic market and 10,463 units in exports, declining 0.7% and 12.9% respectively over March 2018.

With this, the Company ended 2018-19 with its highest ever total sales of 1,862,449 units a growth of 4.7%.

This comprises highest ever domestic sales of 1,753,700 units. The export sales were 108,749 units.

