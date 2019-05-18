JUST IN
Corporation Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 6581.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income decline 13.11% to Rs 3643.37 crore

Net Loss of Corporation Bank reported to Rs 6581.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1838.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 13.11% to Rs 3643.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4193.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6332.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4053.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 11.38% to Rs 15622.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17628.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income3643.374193.10 -13 15622.6317628.33 -11 OPM %-169.03-14.06 -1.2421.53 - PBDT-8074.00-3032.77 -166 -8048.68-6680.86 -20 PBT-8074.00-3032.77 -166 -8048.68-6680.86 -20 NP-6581.49-1838.40 -258 -6332.98-4053.94 -56

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:53 IST

