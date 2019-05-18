Sical Logistics standalone net profit rises 115.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.72% to Rs 379.17 crore

Net profit of Logistics rose 115.88% to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 379.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 308.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.52% to Rs 30.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 1303.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 963.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

379.17308.981303.15963.5512.0210.8110.8312.1737.7924.24112.8595.1515.8412.7951.7351.2010.064.6630.5328.66

