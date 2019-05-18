JUST IN
Sical Logistics standalone net profit rises 115.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.72% to Rs 379.17 crore

Net profit of Sical Logistics rose 115.88% to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 379.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 308.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.52% to Rs 30.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 1303.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 963.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales379.17308.98 23 1303.15963.55 35 OPM %12.0210.81 -10.8312.17 - PBDT37.7924.24 56 112.8595.15 19 PBT15.8412.79 24 51.7351.20 1 NP10.064.66 116 30.5328.66 7

