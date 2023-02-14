Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 56.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.31% to Rs 729.62 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First declined 56.30% to Rs 45.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 729.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 770.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.729.62770.538.8919.2269.03153.2248.73137.8745.63104.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)