Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 56.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.31% to Rs 729.62 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First declined 56.30% to Rs 45.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 729.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 770.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales729.62770.53 -5 OPM %8.8919.22 -PBDT69.03153.22 -55 PBT48.73137.87 -65 NP45.63104.42 -56

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:20 IST

