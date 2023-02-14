Birla Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Birla Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
