Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kabra Commercial rose 83.33% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.443.0011.071.330.470.200.460.200.330.18

