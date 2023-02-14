Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 18.67% to Rs 2.44 croreNet profit of Kabra Commercial rose 83.33% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.443.00 -19 OPM %11.071.33 -PBDT0.470.20 135 PBT0.460.20 130 NP0.330.18 83
