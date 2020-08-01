Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 21.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.76% to Rs 1285.70 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions declined 21.00% to Rs 43.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.76% to Rs 1285.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1193.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.97% to Rs 201.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 4986.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4439.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

