Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 21.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.76% to Rs 1285.70 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions declined 21.00% to Rs 43.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.76% to Rs 1285.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1193.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.97% to Rs 201.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 4986.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4439.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1285.701193.16 8 4986.504439.25 12 OPM %13.8310.87 -13.379.42 - PBDT176.24132.98 33 651.24425.45 53 PBT92.3272.05 28 359.99247.05 46 NP43.2754.77 -21 201.94177.18 14

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 09:43 IST

