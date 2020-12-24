Reserve Money Jumps By 13.2% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation slipped 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 27.76 lakh crore as on December 18th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 1% on the week to Rs 32.92 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 22.2% on a year ago basis compared to 11.9% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 13.5% so far while the reserve money has jumped by 13.2%.

