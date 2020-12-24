India COVID-19 Recovery Rate Increases To 95.75%: Health Ministry

-
-
The ongoing trend of contraction of India's total active cases continues. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,83,849 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 2.80%. A net decline of 5,391 cases from the total active caseload was registered in the last 24 hours. Daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases since nearly a month (27 days). In the last 24 hours, only 24,712 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. During the same period, 29,791 new recoveries were registered ensuring drop in the Active Caseload. India has recorded less than 30,000 daily new cases continuously since the last 11 days.
Total Recoveries are nearing 97 lakhs (96,93,173). The Recovery Rate has also increased to 95.75%. 79.56% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,620 newly recovered cases. 4,808 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 2,153 in West Bengal. 76.48% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,169. It is followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,913 and 1,628 new cases, respectively.
