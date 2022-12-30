Craftsman Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Eureka Forbes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2022.

Craftsman Automation Ltd surged 10.75% to Rs 3604.65 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58540 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd spiked 10.57% to Rs 127.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India soared 9.45% to Rs 183.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rose 9.20% to Rs 102.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Eureka Forbes Ltd added 8.71% to Rs 484.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17761 shares in the past one month.

