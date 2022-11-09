Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 58.37% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ganesh Benzoplast bags contract from ANA Oils for supply of liquid storage tank
Adani Ports and SEZ Q2 PAT soars 65% to Rs 1,738 cr
APSEZ slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 22% YoY to Rs 1033 cr
Adani Ports inks deal to enhance Haldia Dock's capacity in Bengal
Adani Ports gets NCLT nod for acquisition of Gangavaram port
-
Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 227.26 croreNet profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 58.37% to Rs 72.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 227.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 194.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales227.26194.70 17 OPM %53.2555.95 -PBDT130.87114.93 14 PBT101.9381.59 25 NP72.1245.54 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU