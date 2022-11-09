JUST IN
Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 58.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 227.26 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 58.37% to Rs 72.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 227.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 194.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales227.26194.70 17 OPM %53.2555.95 -PBDT130.87114.93 14 PBT101.9381.59 25 NP72.1245.54 58

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:06 IST

