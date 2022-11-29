Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 4.1 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38481 shares

Laurus Labs Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 November 2022.

Laurus Labs Ltd notched up volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46967 shares. The stock slipped 6.56% to Rs.420.95. Volumes stood at 42387 shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44271 shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.152.15. Volumes stood at 43813 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd recorded volume of 7.88 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.91% to Rs.145.10. Volumes stood at 6.55 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd witnessed volume of 48761 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14328 shares. The stock increased 2.73% to Rs.165.35. Volumes stood at 24447 shares in the last session.

