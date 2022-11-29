JUST IN
Five-Star Business Finance Q2 PAT rises 22% YoY to Rs 144 cr
Business Standard

Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Laurus Labs Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 November 2022.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 4.1 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38481 shares. The stock gained 9.77% to Rs.111.20. Volumes stood at 55908 shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd notched up volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46967 shares. The stock slipped 6.56% to Rs.420.95. Volumes stood at 42387 shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44271 shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.152.15. Volumes stood at 43813 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd recorded volume of 7.88 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.91% to Rs.145.10. Volumes stood at 6.55 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd witnessed volume of 48761 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14328 shares. The stock increased 2.73% to Rs.165.35. Volumes stood at 24447 shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 11:00 IST

