Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.190.20 -5 0.770.76 1 OPM %73.68100.00 -77.9269.74 - PBDT0.150.21 -29 0.660.56 18 PBT0.120.18 -33 0.530.43 23 NP0.110.15 -27 0.420.35 20
