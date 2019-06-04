Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Infrastructure declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.190.200.770.7673.68100.0077.9269.740.150.210.660.560.120.180.530.430.110.150.420.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)