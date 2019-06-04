N D Metal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.91% to Rs 1.20 croreNet loss of N D Metal Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 68.91% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.75% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 6.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.203.86 -69 6.285.64 11 OPM %-45.83-29.53 --10.83-51.42 - PBDT0.061.74 -97 0.540.53 2 PBT-0.031.66 PL 0.210.20 5 NP-0.011.62 PL 0.230.16 44
