Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 206.00% to Rs 1.53 croreNet loss of Miven Machine Tools reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 206.00% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 143.22% to Rs 4.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.530.50 206 4.841.99 143 OPM %-25.49-80.00 --17.98-78.39 - PBDT-0.760.63 PL 0.35-1.78 LP PBT-0.790.59 PL 0.24-1.93 LP NP-0.790.59 PL 0.24-1.93 LP
