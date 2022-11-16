Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 81.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 319.14 croreNet profit of Creative Newtech rose 81.64% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 319.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales319.14238.56 34 OPM %1.922.52 -PBDT11.197.46 50 PBT10.767.11 51 NP9.105.01 82
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
