Creativity, Innovation and Disruption are the New Mandate for the Post Covid World: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Stimulus measures for MSMEs evoke mixed reactions from startups
Bharti Airtel acquires a strategic stake in conversational AI focused startup - Voicezen
EdTech startup Bada Business touches 50 million entrepreneurs, MSME owners and students under its 'India Revival Mission'
Yogi Adityanath launches Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund
DPIIT receives four bids for consultancy agency for start-up India
-
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, stated that we have a billion minds to tackle a million problems, while addressing the SCO Startup Forum on 27th October organized by Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Start-Up India. The minister was referring to the vibrant startup ecosystem of India, which is the third largest in the world. The Minister stated that the Startup India initiative launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has fueled the spirit of entrepreneurship in the youth. Studies reveal that the average age of young entrepreneurs is 31 years and they have come out with critical applications and breakthrough technology that were necessary for the country to tide over the effects of Covid.
Goyal said that a robust partnership between the SCO member states will go a long way in fostering mutual innovation, empowering startups, sharing of best practices, promoting incubators, build a knowledge capital, promote trade, provide market access, in addition to helping all key sectors of the economy, including education, tourism etc. He mentioned that it is a collective responsibility to frame a sound policy ecosystem that nurtures startups, provides a safe environment and promotes faith in entrepreneurs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU