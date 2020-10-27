DGFT Extends Validity Of License For Tur Imports Till 31 December 2020

The government has decided to extend the validity of licence for import of Tur till December 31 this year.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has stated that it has decided to extend validity of license for import of Tur from 15 November 2020 till 31 December 2020 and cut-off date for ICLC (Irrevocable Commercial Letter of Credit) for the import shall accordingly be December 31, 2020. Eligible and verified applicants will have to ensure that their import consignments reach the Indian ports on or before 31 December 2020 stated DGFT.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)