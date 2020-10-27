India Records Lowest Daily New Covid-19 Cases In 3 Months

India has achieved several significant milestones in its fight against COVID as the new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen below 36,500 (36,470) for the first time in three months. The new cases were 34,884 on 18th July, 2020. With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues. The active cases have drastically declined to 6.25 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 6,25,857 and now comprise merely 7.88% of the total cases.
The slide in active cases in supplemented by an exponential rise in the recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 72 lakhs (72,01,070). This has widened the gap between active cases and recovered cases and stands at 65,75,213 today. A total of 63,842 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 90.62%.
