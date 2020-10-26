Government Extends Deadline For Filing Income Tax Returns

The due date for furnishing of ITRs for the taxpayers who are required to furnish report in respect of international/specified domestic transactions has been extended to 31st January, 2021 (2/5) Income Tax India @IncomeTaxIndia Oct 24 The due date for furnishing of ITRs for the other taxpayers has been extended to 31st December, 2020 (3/5) Income Tax India @IncomeTaxIndia Oct 24 The date for furnishing of various audit reports under the Act, including tax audit report and report in respect of international/specified domestic transaction, has been extended to 31st December, 2020 (4/5) In view of constraints being faced by taxpayers due to COVID-19,CBDT further extends due dates for various compliances for FY 2019-20: The due date of furnishing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited has been extended to 31st, January, 2021. The due date for furnishing of ITRs for the taxpayers who are required to furnish report in respect of international/specified domestic transactions has been extended to 31st January, 2021.

The due date for furnishing of ITRs for the other taxpayers has been extended to 31st December, 2020. The date for furnishing of various audit reports under the Act, including tax audit report and report in respect of international/specified domestic transaction, has been extended to 31st December, 2020.

