Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 2061.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 38.97 crore

Net profit of Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt declined 17.34% to Rs 23.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38.9746.30 -16 OPM %83.8186.48 -PBDT32.1838.52 -16 PBT31.9538.29 -17 NP23.6528.61 -17

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 07:49 IST

