Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet and Credit Suisse AG conclude settlement of dispute
Israel's OFEK Credit Union selects TCS Banking Services Bureau
Induslnd Bank launches two digital banking units
US Market extends gain after Fed minutes
SBI Cards, One 97 Communications climb after RBI proposes to link credit cards to UPI
-
Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 38.97 croreNet profit of Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt declined 17.34% to Rs 23.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38.9746.30 -16 OPM %83.8186.48 -PBDT32.1838.52 -16 PBT31.9538.29 -17 NP23.6528.61 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU