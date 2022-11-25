Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 38.97 crore

Net profit of Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt declined 17.34% to Rs 23.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.38.9746.3083.8186.4832.1838.5231.9538.2923.6528.61

