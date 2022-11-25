Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 184.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.68% to Rs 24.02 crore

Net profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways rose 184.24% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.0220.0764.4557.858.814.995.852.025.772.03

