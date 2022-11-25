Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 184.24% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.68% to Rs 24.02 croreNet profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways rose 184.24% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.0220.07 20 OPM %64.4557.85 -PBDT8.814.99 77 PBT5.852.02 190 NP5.772.03 184
