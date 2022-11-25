L&T Finance standalone net profit rises 146.15% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 2061.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 2943.91 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 146.15% to Rs 382.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 155.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 2943.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2724.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2943.912724.77 8 OPM %58.3751.95 -PBDT540.12237.83 127 PBT514.77211.56 143 NP382.32155.32 146

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 07:49 IST

