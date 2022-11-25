L&T Finance standalone net profit rises 146.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 2943.91 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 146.15% to Rs 382.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 155.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 2943.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2724.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2943.912724.7758.3751.95540.12237.83514.77211.56382.32155.32

