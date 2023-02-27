JUST IN
Ushdev International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.15% to Rs 43.71 crore

Net profit of Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt rose 5.57% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 43.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales43.7148.11 -9 OPM %87.5587.45 -PBDT37.9936.15 5 PBT37.7435.98 5 NP28.2426.75 6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:31 IST

