Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt rose 5.57% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 43.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.43.7148.1187.5587.4537.9936.1537.7435.9828.2426.75

