RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.84% to Rs 20.26 crore

Net profit of RKB Agro Industries declined 95.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.84% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.2625.921.531.580.120.270.040.200.010.20

