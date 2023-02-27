JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Five-Star Business board OKs Rs 5,000 cr NCDs issue
Business Standard

RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.84% to Rs 20.26 crore

Net profit of RKB Agro Industries declined 95.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.84% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.2625.92 -22 OPM %1.531.58 -PBDT0.120.27 -56 PBT0.040.20 -80 NP0.010.20 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU