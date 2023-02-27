JUST IN
Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 85.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.47% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net Loss of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reported to Rs 85.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 74.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.47% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.4116.59 -85 OPM %94.1998.73 -PBDT-84.11-65.70 -28 PBT-84.11-65.70 -28 NP-85.38-74.39 -15

